‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of Fergus

The County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help after someone stole the wheels off a mobile sign trailer.

On Thursday, a tweet from the county’s Twitter account said it would “happily welcome” the wheels back and posted a picture of the sign displaying the message “Have you seen my wheels?”

The trailer was stationed on Wellington Road 19 in Belwood, just north of the town of Fergus.

The wheels are needed to move the sign to other locations requiring speed enforcement.

Oh dear. The wheels of our sign trailer on WR19 in Belwood have been stolen. We’d happily welcome them back so we can move on and check speeds in another part of the County next week… pic.twitter.com/fE817fND1c