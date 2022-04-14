‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of Fergus
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
The County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help after someone stole the wheels off a mobile sign trailer.
On Thursday, a tweet from the county’s Twitter account said it would “happily welcome” the wheels back and posted a picture of the sign displaying the message “Have you seen my wheels?”
The trailer was stationed on Wellington Road 19 in Belwood, just north of the town of Fergus.
The wheels are needed to move the sign to other locations requiring speed enforcement.
Oh dear. The wheels of our sign trailer on WR19 in Belwood have been stolen. We’d happily welcome them back so we can move on and check speeds in another part of the County next week… pic.twitter.com/fE817fND1c— County of Wellington (@wellingtncounty) April 14, 2022
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff seriesScottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
-
'We're just human beings': Former Calgary first responder hopes to help others with PTSDWhen Chad Kennedy arrived at a horrific bus crash almost two years ago, he says it sent him into the darkest place he'd ever been in his life.
-
Dog custody battle explained: Windsor lawyers weigh inLawyers on both sides explain the legalities of a dog custody case in Windsor.
-
Construction on Langford film studios could begin as early as JuneThe development of southern Vancouver Island's first sound stage for film production took another step forward last week, with Langford's city council approving the project at a first reading.
-
Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekendLong weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.
-
Cash stolen in overnight break-in at Kiddie Kobbler in Ottawa’s east endThe owner of Kiddie Kobbler is spending Good Friday cleaning up the popular shoe store in Ottawa’s east end after an overnight smash and grab.
-
-
COVID-19 increased tipping generosity of Canadians, data findsThe tipping generosity of Canadians continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from point of sale provider Square.
-
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogsMina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.