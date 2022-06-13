Have you seen Samantha Sheepskin? 19-year-old woman missing in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Samantha Sheepskin was last seen on May 28 in the Cloverdale area, according to a statement issued by the Surrey RCMP Monday.

She was reported missing on June 7, police say, "after failing to make contact with family for several days."

She is described as 5'3" tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police have also released a photo of the tattoos she has on her right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.