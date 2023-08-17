Have you seen these gems? RCMP appeal for information about stolen fire opals
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
A family in the Okanagan whose home was broken into months ago is hoping a public appeal will result in the return of a collection of rare gemstones.
The break-in happened in April, according to the Summerland RCMP, which described the home as "ransacked" and said several things were stolen – including a number of rare fire opals.
Authorities released a photo of the fire opals Wednesday, sharing the family's request that people in the region be on the lookout for them being "possessed or sold."
Anyone with information is urged to call 250-494-7416 and quote file number 2023-844.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
-
Fatal collision claims one life near FormosaPolice in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
-
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s OkanaganEvacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.