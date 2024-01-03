Have you seen these men? RCMP searching for suspects in armed robbery

The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a group of suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place on Ebb and Flow First Nation on New Year’s Eve.

The investigation began around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday when Mounties received a report of a robbery with a gun at a home on Provincial Road 278 in Ebb and Flow First Nation.

When officers got to the scene, they were told that five male suspects – three of whom were armed with a gun and another with bear spray – had come onto the property and attacked four people.

Police allege the suspects, who arrived in a white pick-up truck, stole one of the victim’s cars and then left the scene.

One of the victims, who is a 33-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in Dauphin in serious condition and later brought to Winnipeg. The other three victims were treated at the scene.

Police have identified two of the five suspects and issued arrest warrants for Braden Moar, 27, and Mason Moar, 19, on charges including robbery and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the location of these suspects or about the robbery is asked to call the RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.