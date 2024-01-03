Have you seen these men? RCMP searching for suspects in armed robbery
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a group of suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place on Ebb and Flow First Nation on New Year’s Eve.
The investigation began around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday when Mounties received a report of a robbery with a gun at a home on Provincial Road 278 in Ebb and Flow First Nation.
When officers got to the scene, they were told that five male suspects – three of whom were armed with a gun and another with bear spray – had come onto the property and attacked four people.
Police allege the suspects, who arrived in a white pick-up truck, stole one of the victim’s cars and then left the scene.
One of the victims, who is a 33-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in Dauphin in serious condition and later brought to Winnipeg. The other three victims were treated at the scene.
Police have identified two of the five suspects and issued arrest warrants for Braden Moar, 27, and Mason Moar, 19, on charges including robbery and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on the location of these suspects or about the robbery is asked to call the RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police continue to investigate.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II missionThis year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attackA two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North YorkToronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Wolseley area: cityEmergency crews have evacuated several homes in the Wolseley area due to a gas leak.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in BarrieThe harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.
-
One person dead following single vehicle collisionOne person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
'Keep playing for as long as we can': 93-year-olds square off in Calgary curling leagueTwo 93-year-old Calgary curlers faced off at the Calgary Curling Club on Wednesday.
-
Hometown hero Loren Gabel inspiring the next generation of players on PWHL stageWhen Kitchener’s Loren Gabel takes the ice Wednesday night in Boston, young hockey players in her hometown will be among the fans cheering her on.
-
Saskatoon may seek federal cash to get organics program back on trackSaskatoon's city administration is proposing a new path for the city’s troubled green bin program after a permit issue derailed the plans of its third-party contractor.