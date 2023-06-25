Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help

Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the shoplifting incident which occurred at a retail store on Ontario Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on June 24.

“Two of the three distracted the employee while the third person stole approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume,” said police in a news release Sunday.

“(The) three persons of interest were caught on surveillance camera.”

Police are looking for assistance in identifying or locating the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.