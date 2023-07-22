Have you seen these people? Police looking for help

Police are looking to identify persons of interest in connection with ongoing retail thefts in Elliot Lake, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating recent thefts from a retail store on Ontario Avenue, police said in social media posts Friday.

“The East Algoma OPP is looking for assistance in identifying these persons of interest,” the posts read.

The accompanying photos show three individuals.

Anyone with information regarding these persons is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.