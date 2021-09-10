Have you seen these swords? 'Precious heirlooms' stolen during North Vancouver break-in, RCMP say
Police in North Vancouver are asking the public to contact them with information on some unusual items stolen during a recent break-in.
The "replica samurai swords" and "distinctive carved walking stick" were taken from a home in the Upper Lonsdale neighbourhood on Wednesday, according to a tweet from North Vancouver RCMP.
Mounties included a photo of three sheathed swords, as well as a brightly painted walking stick.
All four of the items appear to have dragon heads on their handles.
Police described the items as "precious heirlooms."
"We're hoping someone knows something or comes across them," police said in their tweet.
They're asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the stolen items to call the North Vancouver RCMP non-emergency line at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 21-26075.
-
Voters frustrated by long lines, wait times at Waterloo Region advance polling stationsIf you're looking to vote at an advanced polling station this weekend, you might want to book more time than you think to cast your ballot.
-
'Skill level looks great': Lethbridge Hurricanes back on the ice for training campLethbridge hockey fans are one step closer to being able to cheer on their hometown Hurricanes and the ENMAX Centre, as well as the team couldn't be more excited.
-
The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta begins this weekendThis September 10th - 12th, visitors are invited to get a look behind the studio doors of some of southern Alberta’s most celebrated artists, who have turned the Cowboy Trail into a beehive of creative lives.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuriesThe Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
-
Bring your own pencil: Advance polls open in Simcoe Muskoka with new safety measuresMany voters in Barrie took the first opportunity to cast their ballot, with long lines forming outside polling stations Friday as advanced voting got underway.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staffOne day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our bride doesn't have a wedding dress': Local brides left hanging after closure of bridal shopIf planning a wedding during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, imagine not having a dress for your big day.
-
Island Lake Health and Healing Centre opens doors of new facilityA new Indigenous health and healing centre is now open in Winnipeg.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. borderOfficials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.