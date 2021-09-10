Have you seen these swords? 'Precious heirlooms' stolen during North Vancouver break-in, RCMP say

Police in North Vancouver are asking the public to contact them with information on some unusual items stolen during a recent break-in.

The "replica samurai swords" and "distinctive carved walking stick" were taken from a home in the Upper Lonsdale neighbourhood on Wednesday, according to a tweet from North Vancouver RCMP.

Mounties included a photo of three sheathed swords, as well as a brightly painted walking stick.

All four of the items appear to have dragon heads on their handles.

Police described the items as "precious heirlooms."

"We're hoping someone knows something or comes across them," police said in their tweet.

They're asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the stolen items to call the North Vancouver RCMP non-emergency line at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 21-26075.