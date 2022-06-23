Have you seen this artwork? 'Invaluable' high school student display stolen in Coquitlam, B.C.

Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing to the public for help tracking down two pieces of artwork that were allegedly stolen from a high school art display.

In a news release Thursday, Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to reports of a theft at Coquitlam Centre shopping mall around 6:45 p.m. on May 31.

"Over the span of a week, two pieces of art were stolen from a high school student art kiosk located inside the mall," said Cpl. Paige Kuz in the release.

The student art project has not yet been recovered and no suspects have been identified, police said.

"A number of students put months of work into the art pieces and some were using them toward scholarships, as well as applications for post-secondary schools. We are asking the public to be aware these invaluable pieces were stolen in hopes of returning them to their owners," Kuz added.

Anyone with information on the stolen artwork is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2022-13600.