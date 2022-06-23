Have you seen this artwork? 'Invaluable' high school student display stolen in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing to the public for help tracking down two pieces of artwork that were allegedly stolen from a high school art display.
In a news release Thursday, Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to reports of a theft at Coquitlam Centre shopping mall around 6:45 p.m. on May 31.
"Over the span of a week, two pieces of art were stolen from a high school student art kiosk located inside the mall," said Cpl. Paige Kuz in the release.
The student art project has not yet been recovered and no suspects have been identified, police said.
"A number of students put months of work into the art pieces and some were using them toward scholarships, as well as applications for post-secondary schools. We are asking the public to be aware these invaluable pieces were stolen in hopes of returning them to their owners," Kuz added.
Anyone with information on the stolen artwork is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2022-13600.
-
St. Jean Baptiste Day kicks off with a Franco-Ontarian flag raising in Greater SudburyJune 24 is St. Jean Baptiste Day, a day when francophone culture and history is celebrated.
-
Edmonton Garrison hosts first Pride march at Canadian Forces baseCanadian Forces history was made in Edmonton Friday as soldiers, family, and friends marched together in the first Pride parade at a military base.
-
Troubadour festival kicks off in BarrieThe Troubador Festival has returned to the shores of Barrie after a two-year hiatus.
-
Glencore Onaping Depth project to rely on electric vehiclesWork is progressing on Glencore's Onaping Depth Project, a new ore body deep underground that will replace two other mines coming to the end of production.
-
U.S. abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activistsThe end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States on Friday polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents even as advocates of abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries.
-
Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police sayMounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.
-
-
'An absolute institution': Pollock's Hardware celebrates 100 years in the North EndThe celebration is on at Pollock’s Hardware Co-op as it marks 100 years in the North End.
-
New report ranks Vancouver as 5th most livable city in the worldA recently published report by the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Vancouver as the fifth most livable city in the world.