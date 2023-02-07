Have you seen this hard drive? White Rock robbery suspect arrested, sentimental item missing

A White Rock resident whose home was broken into over the weekend is missing a hard drive containing years of family photos, and local Mounties are hoping the public can help locate it.

A woman was caught leaving a home on Buena Vista Avenue near Finlay Street around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, White Rock RCMP said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“When confronted by the resident, the female dropped the bags and fled on foot. Witnesses called 911. Thanks to the quick action of the resident and neighbours, police located the female a short distance away,” reads the release.

The suspect was arrested and Mounties say charges of break and enter and theft under $5,000 have been recommended.

Mounties also shared a photo of a hard drive, similar to one that hasn’t been recovered since the attempted robbery.

“Should anyone come across this please contact White Rock RCMP to pick it up at 778-545-4800, or drop it off at the detachment, 15299 Pacific Ave.,” the statement reads.

CTV News has asked for more information regarding the suspect and whether she is known to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.