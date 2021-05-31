Have you seen this man? B.C. Mounties looking for suspect in suspicious death investigation

Mounties in Kelowna are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is a suspect in a suspicious death that happened over the weekend.

In a news release Monday, Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to a home in the Rutland area on Sunday just after 10 p.m. They say a man was found dead in the home.

"At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a news release.

"However police believe that the victim and the suspect were known to one another."

According to police, that suspect is Lorence Williams, a 40-year-old man. Officers are now asking the public to help locate him.

Williams is Black and 6' tall, police say, adding that he has short black hair and a thin build.

"If Lorence sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction immediately," Noseworthy said.

Anyone who sees Williams or knows where he is should call 911 immediately.