Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect who allegedly committed indecent act on bus
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
The Winnipeg Police Service needs the public’s help to find a man who allegedly committed an indecent act on a city bus last month.
According to police, a woman in her 20s reported that she was riding a bus on Nov. 9, 2021, when she saw a man expose himself and commit a sexual act.
An image of the suspect was captured on video surveillance and police have released still images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
