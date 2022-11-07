Have you seen this man? Police search for suspect in two violent bus stop attacks

Winnipeg police are looking for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with two violent attacks at a bus stop last week.

Police said an arrest warrant for Jayden Isreal Kennedy has been issued for robbery and weapons-related charges.

It comes after two violent attacks last week at a bus stop at Keewatin Street and Burrows Avenue.

Police said around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, an 18-year-old man was waiting at the stop when he was punched and slashed with a knife by an unknown man. Police said the attacker demanded his property and then ran away. The victim was treated for serious injuries to his upper body.

Days later, around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 4, a man in his 20s was attacked while waiting at the same bus stop. Police said he was attacked with a knife, his property was stolen and the suspect ran away.

Police said Kennedy is described as five-foot-eleven with a thin build. He has multiple tattoos including two on his neck – one on the left side that says 'family' and one on the right side that says, 'Josephine Laquette.'

The public is warned not to approach Kennedy if seen, as he may be armed with a weapon. Police say if the public sees him, they should call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The charges against Kennedy have not been proven in court.