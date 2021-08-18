Have you seen this man? Police seeking suspect in fatal Osborne Village arson

The Winnipeg Police Service says a fire in Osborne Village that killed a woman on Sunday is now a homicide.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced the details during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, saying the fire in a convenience store was an arson.

Firefighters and police were called to a fire in the 100 block of Scott Street late Sunday night, which had also spread to a home in the 300 block of Wardlaw Avenue.

Firefighters said two people were in the residence above the grocery store when the fire broke out; one person escaped and was taken to hospital, the other, a woman in her 60s was rescued. She was taken to hospital, but later died of her injuries.

She was identified on Wednesday as Jung Shin, 60.

Police said four fires were deliberately set in the same geographic area Sunday evening. In addition to the fatal fire, additional fires were set in a pile of debris on 151 Scott St., a church at 137 Scott St. and at 369 Stradbrook Ave. Police believe the fires were all set by the same person.

The debris fire was burned out, and the fires at the church and on Stradbrook Avenue were not successful.

Police obtained surveillance video from the Stradbrook Avenue arson attempt, showing a suspect police are looking for in connection with the fires.

Police are looking for a man who is approximately 30 years old. He is approximately five-foot-10 with an athletic build. He has short, light-coloured hair or a shaved head. He was wearing a blue Adidas baseball cap, a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes with white soles and a black COVID mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-With files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault.