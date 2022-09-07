Have you seen this man? RCMP looking for suspect in Thompson sexual assault

The Manitoba RCMP has released images of a suspect in sexual assault that took place in Thompson in June.

According to police, the incident took place on June 24 at the Westwood Plaza on Thompson Drive North. Mounties allege a 20-year-old woman was walking into the mall when a man approached her, touched her inappropriately, and then fled the scene.

RCMP were able to obtain video surveillance and released photos. Police are now looking to identify the man, who is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build, short hair that is dark brown/black, a moustache and glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.