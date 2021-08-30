Have you seen this man? RCMP release sketch of suspect in attempted Portage la Prairie child abduction

The Manitoba RCMP has released a composite sketch of a suspect in an attempted child abduction in Portage la Prairie on Aug. 17.

The incident took place on the morning of Aug. 17 in the back lane of a home on 10th Street NW.

According to RCMP, an unknown man approached a nine-year-old girl from behind, grabbed her, and asked the child if she wanted to come home with him.

The girl then bit the man and managed to free herself. She ran home and the police were called. The girl was not physically hurt.

Mounties said the suspect was seen running northbound in the back lane towards Lorne Avenue. Officers patrolled the area but didn’t find the man.

Police describe the suspect as a 40-year-old man who is about five-foot-three with either blue or green eyes. He has short white hair with a bald spot and a long white beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, grey sweats and reddish-coloured shoes.

If anyone can identify the suspect in the sketch or has information about the incident that they haven’t told investigators, they can call police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MOM HOPING TO CATCH SUSPECT

Fantasia Prince, the mom of the girl who escaped the attempted abduction, previously told CTV News Winnipeg that she’s proud of how her daughter, Neara, reacted to the situation.

“I am super proud of her that with everything that was going on in her head as this was happening, she was still able to think to bite him. She got away and she’s nine years old,” she said.

Prince said she wanted to speak out about the incident in hopes of finding the suspect.

“Stay close to your children, because you never know what can happen. It can happen in a matter of minutes, seconds,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.