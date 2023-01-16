Have you seen this man? RCMP searching for missing man last seen in December
RCMP say a missing 41-year-old man who hasn't been seen or heard from since mid-December may be in Winnipeg.
Murray Andrew Courchene, from Fort Alexander First Nation, last spoke with family on Dec. 15, 2022, according to RCMP. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Mounties said he was reported missing on January 3.
"The investigation to date has not resulted in any further leads as to the whereabouts of Murray Courchene," RCMP said in a news release. "It’s possible he may be in the city of Winnipeg."
RCMP describes Courchene as five-foot-10 weighing 160 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.
Anyone with information about Courchene can call RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
