Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police release photos of person of interest in sexual assaults on city trails
The Winnipeg Police Service has released photos and video of a person of interest in its investigation into sexual assaults by the Red River Trail System.
In June and August, police released information about multiple sexual assaults that took place between April and August 2021. The sexual assaults happened between the early evening and early morning near the Red River Trail System.
Police note the victims have all been women, ranging in age from 15 years old to late 30s. They allege that the victims were grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and threatened with a weapon.
Winnipeg police officers have increased their presence in the area of these sexual assaults as they continue to investigate. No new incidents have been reported since Aug. 8.
Officers received several tips and are now sharing surveillance video and images of a person of interest -- a man wearing all black, including a black face mask around his chin.
The sex crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.
-
Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation frameworkThe Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.
-
Hours extended a several Toronto pools amid scorching temperaturesThe city is extending hours at eight pools today amid unrelenting hot and humid weather in Toronto.
-
Greens pick candidate turfed by NDP in last federal campaign over Israel tweetsThe federal Greens have nominated a candidate in Nova Scotia who was turfed by the NDP in the last national campaign after a tweet surfaced in which she had compared Israel to Nazi Germany.
-
Guelph boy, 4, raises $10K biking for Sick Kids HospitalA four-year-old Guelph boy is riding his bike to help fight kids' cancer and raise money for Sick Kids Hospital.
-
Potential spread of COVID-19 at Prince Albert kids festival, Sask. Health Authority saysThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about the potential spread of COVID-19 at a kids event in Prince Albert.