Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police seeking suspect following abduction

Winnipeg police have a man in custody and are searching for a second following an abduction on Nov. 1.

Around 8 p.m. police were called to the intersection of St. Mary's Road and Fermor Avenue after receiving reports about a serious assault.

Officers spoke with witnesses in the area who told them that a woman in her 20s had been assaulted at a bus stop and was dragged into a vehicle. Police said it's believed two men were involved in the incident and a knife was pulled on a witness who tried to stop the incident.

Const. Rob Carver said the incident was not random.

Police said multiple resources were deployed, as it was believed the woman was kidnapped.

Then around 8:40 p.m., police said a woman jumped out of an SUV on the Trans Canada Highway just east of Deacon's Corner.

The suspects driving the SUV stopped to try and grab the woman again, but police said the number of vehicles on the road caused the SUV to drive away.

RCMP was called and the woman was taken to a hospital in Steinbach. Police said her injuries were significant and she was transferred to a Winnipeg hospital.

Carver added that the woman has since been released from hospital.

Police said the two incidents—the one on Fermor Avenue and the other on the Trans Canada Highway—are connected and it was the same victim in each incident.

Investigators added that the woman and the two suspects knew each other.

The following day, police arrested Joshua Andrew Baker, 22, and he was charged with:

· Aggravated assault;

· Kidnapping;

· Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm;

· Personating a peace officer;

· Robbery; and

· Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police are also looking for a second suspect, 28-year-old Jason Robert Baker. He is described as six-foot-one and weighs 193 pounds.

Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and people should not approach him.

If anyone has information on where he might be, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.