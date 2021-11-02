Have you seen this necklace? It was stolen in a home invasion, police say
Ottawa police are looking for more information about a home invasion and robbery in Orléans in September and, in particular, a specific item that was stolen.
In a release, police said two suspects broke into a home on Waterfern Way at around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 1, forcibly confined the people who live there, and then stole jewellery.
Some of the jewellery has since been found, but police say there is one item that stands out: a gold-plated pendant with seven pearls. The necklace has sentimental value to its owner and police say it is still missing.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident, including any residents in the area that may have dashcam footage or security footage.
If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.
