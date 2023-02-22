Have you seen this person? Timmins police looking for help
Officers with the Timmins Police Service are investigating an incident of mischief that occurred on the Theriault Plumbing and Heating property on Mountjoy Street South on Feb. 6.
The suspect walked onto the property at about 6:30 p.m. that evening, according to security camera footage.
“The suspect then proceeded to slash the two tires on the passenger side of a company vehicle,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
“The suspect can be clearly seen with something in his hands when he comes back into camera view at the rear of the vehicle.”
The individual then walked along the property, away from the vehicle and out of view of the camera.
The suspect is described as wearing dark clothing, a plaid coat, a hoodie and what appear to be sunglasses.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Timmins Police at 705-264-1201, quoting incident number TI23002809.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
Paramedic union raising concerns about rats at Kitchener encampmentThe Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
-
'Everything starts to brighten up': Edmonton clinic using Ketamine to treat extreme depressionIn clubs, raves and police seizures it’s known as Special K – an addictive, hallucination-invoking and dangerous drug – but Ketamine is getting very different reviews at a south Edmonton psychiatric clinic.
-
London, Ont. high school teacher sent to prison for child pornDustin Epp showed little emotion as the judge, crown attorney and family members of one of his victims addressed the court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
-
Power outages reported in several Windsor neighbourhoodsMany households in Windsor had to brave part of the winter storm without power as outages have been reported in several neighbourhoods.
-
Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop diseaseResearchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.
-
Google blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government billA spokesman for Google says the tech company is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
Park in Bradford to honour Const. Devon Northrup's sacrificeThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury will pay tribute to a police officer killed in the line of duty with a park named in his honour.
-
London prepares to open permanent supervised consumption siteIt's been over seven years in the making, but the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service is set to open on Feb. 28. Located at 446 York St., the harm reduction program offers a clean supervised space for people including consumption, counselling and referrals, harm reduction, and testing for HIV.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contestA Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.