Have you seen this person? Timmins police looking for help

Officers with the Timmins Police Service are investigating an incident of mischief that occurred on the Theriault Plumbing and Heating property on Mountjoy Street South on Feb. 6.

The suspect walked onto the property at about 6:30 p.m. that evening, according to security camera footage.

“The suspect then proceeded to slash the two tires on the passenger side of a company vehicle,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“The suspect can be clearly seen with something in his hands when he comes back into camera view at the rear of the vehicle.”

The individual then walked along the property, away from the vehicle and out of view of the camera.

The suspect is described as wearing dark clothing, a plaid coat, a hoodie and what appear to be sunglasses.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Timmins Police at 705-264-1201, quoting incident number TI23002809.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.