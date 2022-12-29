Have you seen this snowmachine? OPP looking for help
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
Officers with the West Nipissing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a snow machine from a property on Highway 17 in the Markstay-Warren Area.
Officers attended the property on Dec. 26.
“Sometime between, December 16-26, 2022, unknown person(s) attended the property and removed a red and black 2021 Skidoo AHM,” OPP said in a news release Thursday.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the stolen snow machine and identifying those involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
