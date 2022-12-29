Have you seen this snowmachine? OPP looking for help

Officers with the West Nipissing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a snow machine from a property on Highway 17 in the Markstay-Warren Area.

Officers attended the property on Dec. 26.

“Sometime between, December 16-26, 2022, unknown person(s) attended the property and removed a red and black 2021 Skidoo AHM,” OPP said in a news release Thursday.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the stolen snow machine and identifying those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.