Have you seen this SUV? OPP looking for help

Officers with the West Nipissing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a property on Labine Road in the Markstay-Warren Area.

Officers attended the property on Jan. 4.

“Sometime between, 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 to 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, an unknown person(s) attended the property and removed a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), from the driveway,” OPP said in a news release Thursday.

The stolen SUV is a grey 2017 Jeep Cherokee was four-door. The police description of the vehicle notes two red tow hooks on the front bumper, a dent on the left front fender and two blue zip ties on the passenger mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.