'Have you seen this truck?': Brant OPP investigating truck theft

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant are asking for the public’s assistance after they said a truck was stolen from an address on Cockshutt Road.

According to a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, the truck was stolen at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police included a photo of the truck in question, asking the public “Have you seen this truck?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS TRUCK? #BrantOPP are investigating after this truck was stolen from an address on Cockshutt Road @BrantCommunity around 3:45AM Sunday morning. If you have any information call 1-888-310-1122 or contact @crimestoppersbb to remain anonymous. ^cv pic.twitter.com/aEIYzejNfm