Have you seen this woman? Coquitlam RCMP looking for 32-year-old wanted on B.C. Mental Health Act
Coquitlam Mounties say they're looking for a woman who went missing over the weekend and is wanted on a B.C. Mental Health Act warrant.
Christa Severin, 32, was reportedly last seen at a facility in Coquitlam on Saturday at 4 p.m. She was reported missing to police later same day.
Police said they are concerned for her well-being and they "are obliged to apprehend her and return her to the designated facility."
Severin is described as having a fair complexion and shoulder-length hair that's orange on top and brown on the bottom. She's 5'2" tall and 150 pounds, police said. Severin was last seen wearing a pink jacket, white T-shirt, brown jogging pants and black running shoes.
"Severin may behave in a way that presents a risk to herself or the public, so if you see her, police ask that you do not approach Severin and instead call 911 immediately," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.
Anyone with information about where Severin might be is asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.
