Have you taken the 28-day challenge? A Black History Month initiative in Windsor

Black Business Can Inc. (BBC) has compiled a list of Black-owned businesses to patronize this month.

“We call it the buy Black challenge,” says Maxine Ebegbuzie, founder of BBC. “When you support a Black-owned business, you're closing the racial wealth gap.”

Every day in February, Ebegbuzie hopes consumers will learn about local Black-owned businesses when they go shopping, out to a restaurant or when they’re looking for something to do.

“Don't stop at Black History Month. Remember throughout the year,” says Ebegbuzie.

“The challenge is fine, come support us this month,” says Razia Mwondha, owner of 7 by Raz, a clothing and accessory retailer. “But we'd like to see you again next month and all the months to come.”

Mwondha, who sews all of the clothing she sells, first opened her store in downtown Windsor in March 2022.

But a rash of break-ins forced her to relocate to Tecumseh Mall last November.

“It's been a dream of mine to be my own boss. I make all this stuff and I just want to share my talent with people,” says Mwondha.

“Small little groups of people going and doing little bits of purchases — you know, Jamaican patty here, an African outfit there — over time, those small changes make a huge change in our community,” says Ebegbuzie.

This is the third year for the 28-day challenge and according to Ebegbuzie, it has had a significant impact on the businesses associated with BBC.

Ebegbuzie uses a local Nigerian restaurant as an example.

“She (the owner) had three times the traffic and business in the year that we did feature her (during) Black History Month. And from then she just moved forward into bigger things with her business,” says Ebegbuzie.