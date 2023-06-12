Have your say about the location of service hubs for homeless Londoners

The city’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness includes a plan to establish 12 to 15 service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.

Public input is now being sought to establish a set of criteria for selecting the specific locations of the hubs.

The sites will support the most marginalized Londoners by helping them get stabilized, receive wraparound supports, connect them with housing, and help them stay housed.

The first five are anticipated to open late this year.

Residents will be able to participate through city hall’s engagement portal Get Involved London, or at one of five in-person drop-in sessions between June 14 and June 26.

Mayor Josh Morgan said community input will help develop a set of criteria that council will consider in mid-July.

“We’re going to be asking Londoners: What are the types of criteria that we should have to place a hub? Where should they be? Where should they not be? What are the things would you like to see a hub incorporate in order to be a good neighbour?” explained the mayor.

Public engagement dates:

Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canada Games Aquatic Centre – 1045 Wonderland Road North

or

South London Community Centre – 1119 Jalna Blvd

Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Byron Optimist Community Centre – 1308 Norman Avenue

or

East Lions Community Centre – 1731 Churchill Avenue

Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre – 78 Riverside Drive

Londoners can participate in the survey online until June 26.