Have your say on how Windsor manages its urban forest

The City of Windsor is looking for feedback on its first-ever Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) aimed at protecting and enhancing trees in the city.

The city is devolving the UFMP which will establish a long-term “vision, goals and targets” and has created a survey for residents to have their say.

The UFMP will be based on detailed reviews of current status of urban forestry in Windsor as well as the identification of strengths, gaps, needs, and priorities for urban forest management in the community, city officials say.

“The plan will guide the city and its partners in responding to a wide range of challenges facing the urban forest, such as urban development, climate change and extreme weather, invasive species, and many others,” a news release from the city states.

Implementation of the plan will help to grow the city’s urban forest canopy and ensure the environmental, economic, and social benefits that trees offer are protected and increased.