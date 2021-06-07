Haven't received your first vaccine dose? Thousands of appointments available at Cambridge clinic this week

Anyone in Waterloo Region who hasn't yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is being urged to book one of the thousands of slots available at the Cambridge Pinebush clinic this week.

Health officials in Waterloo Region announced Monday that anyone who now pre-registers for a first dose vaccine appointment will get an invitation to book a timeslot sent to them on the same day.

While most vaccine clinics in the region are near capacity this week, officials say there are "thousands of appointments" for first doses yet to filled at the Cambridge clinic.

“The Region of Waterloo Vaccine Distribution Task Force is committed to getting first doses in arms as quickly as possible so everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get it,” Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief for Waterloo regional police and head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said in a release. “Anyone who has been thinking about getting the vaccine might like to know that it’s easier than ever to get a first-dose appointment right away.”

Anyone 12 and older can pre-register for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region.

Officials are urging people waiting for a second-dose appointment to not show up at a vaccination clinic without an appointment. Individuals who are eligible for an earlier second dose and have pre-registered will be contact by the Region of Waterloo in the coming weeks about booking that appointment.