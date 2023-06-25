'Having a conversation': Hopes for discussion on homeless increase as city hall tent camp grows

A tent encampment in front of Regina’s city hall has grown to include dozens of people. Those taking part hope the camp brings about discussions around homelessness in the city.

Kyle LaBelle is one of the people who has sought shelter outside of Regina’s city hall.

“They gave me a sleeping bag and some hygiene products and everything I own is just right in this bag here,” he told CTV News.

The tent community has been outside city hall for just over a week. It has grown from a single tent to three dozen.

“They’ve increased like in the past day or two so they need to make a change fast,” Ramonda Morin, who's also taking part in the camp, explained.

Several city councillors have now stopped by to learn about the issues.

“I think it’s really important for councillors to come out and see what’s happening truly outside of city hall and the community,” Coun. Andrew Stevens said.

“We’re kind of having a conversation here about a chance for actually all of the council and the mayor to come speak with people when it works for them, why are they here, what are the issues they are confronting.”

Many living in the tents were unhoused long before coming here.

“If we’re going to make the decision to not address the systemic issues they face at least in sort of a principled wide scale way, I think they should be on our front lawn to remind us of the realities,” Coun. Dan Leblanc added.

Those providing services to the unhoused, like Mandla Methembu, hope the camp leads to discussions.

“Some of the councillors mentioned that they have an interest in actually having almost a panel or discussion,” Methembu said.

“The councillors would be invited and we would let people know here that we would have kind of like a discussion.”

Those talks may very well be in the works.

Mayor Sandra Masters has said she’s reached out to First Nations elders and chiefs for their advice.