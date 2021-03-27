Hawkesbury doctor charged with murder and COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa: Top five stories this week

A Hawkesbury doctor is accused of murder, Ottawa sees three straight days of triple-digit COVID-19 case numbers and a Kingston house up for sale through auction.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week.

Ontario Provincial Police charged a doctor with first-degree murder as they investigate a number of suspicious deaths in Hawkesbury.

Officers were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital Thursday evening.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, was arrested at the hospital and has been charged with first degree murder.

“At this point in time, the number of deaths is part of the ongoing investigation,” OPP spokesman Bill Dickson said in an interview on Friday afternoon. "We gathered evidence and witness testimony that led us to the grounds to lay that one first-degree murder charge, but the investigation is definitely ongoing. We are still in the early stages."

There was an outpouring of support for Mayor Jim Watson this week after homophobic graffiti was spotted outside his west end home last weekend.

A statement from the mayor's office said one of Watson's neighbours noticed the expletive and homophobic slur Sunday morning and called police.

"It hits a little closer to home when it's at home," Watson said on Monday.

Ottawa police are following leads and checking potential recordings from security cameras in the area. The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was appalled by the news.

"There is no place for this ignorant and inexcusable hate in this city- or anywhere in our country," Trudeau tweeted. "Jim, know that Canadians across the country are standing with you."

One week after moving into the Red-Control zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, Ottawa saw three straight days of triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported 151 new cases on Thursday, 139 cases on Friday and 133 cases on Saturday.

The weekly incidence rate increased to 71.9 cases per 100,000 this week.

Ontario's new rules for indoor dining at bars and restaurants in the Red-Control zone means you can only sit with members of the same household.

Instead of a maximum of four people per table indoors, the new rules only allow members of the same household to sit together while indoors at bars and restaurants.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said this week Ottawa Public Health may implement "local solutions" to limit dining on outdoor patios to members of a household only.

A Kingston home sold for $111,000 over the starting price in an online auction.

Realtor Jessica Hellard held the auction for 585 Davis Drive, near Gardiner's Road and Taylor Kidd Boulevard, in central Kingston Friday night.

The semi-detached home includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath on the main floor.

On Saturday afternoon, the online auction website showed the house sold for $461,010. Fifty-five bids were placed on the home.