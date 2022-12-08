Hawkesbury man charged with sexual assault, child luring

A 34-year-old eastern Ontario man has been charged after a child luring investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Marc-Aurele St-Amour was arrested on Tuesday and charged with luring a person under 18 online, OPP said in a news release Thursday.

He is also charged with uttering threats, sexual assault, sexual interference and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18.

Police also charged him with supplying tobacco to a person under 19.

St-Amour is scheduled to appear in court later this month in L’Orignal, Ont.