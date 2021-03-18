A Hawkesbury man is facing charges after Ottawa police say he stole a vehicle, led officers on a chase and crashed into a police cruiser.

Around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted a vehicle on Bayshore Drive that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The officer tried to intercept the vehicle but the driver did not stop.

Police say a police pursuit was initiated, during which the suspect's vehicle committed several Highway Traffic Act offences before entering a parking lot near the intersection of Campeau and Terry Fox drives.

"In his efforts to flee Police, the driver made intentional contact with a police marked vehicle before coming to a stop," police said in a media release. "The driver was then arrested without incident."

Maxwell Dupont, 22, of Hawkesbury is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a police officer, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, mischief to property, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.