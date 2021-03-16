No injuries were reported after hay bales being transported by a semi-truck in Manitoba caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, at approximately 9 a.m., officers from Brandon responded to a call of a vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway just north of Sidney. A semi-truck travelling east had stopped due to a fire starting on a load of hay bales being transported.

(Photo courtesy: Donna Boles)

Firefighters responded to the scene. Photos from the scene submitted to CTV News show crews working to extinguish the fire.

RCMP said it is believed the truck's exhaust may have started the fire.

(Photo courtesy: Donna Boles)