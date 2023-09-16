Hay River 'excited' to welcome residents back after 3 weeks

Hay River residents are finally getting to head home.

Friday night, the Northwest Territories town announced the general public would be allowed to return starting Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Hay River residents have been away from their community since Aug. 25, when the town was evacuated due to an out-of-control wildfire in the area.

"We are excited to welcome everyone home from such a long time away," Hay River's Mayor Kandis Jameson said in a Facebook post Friday. "It will take a while for things to get back to normal.

"We are able to return due to the relentless work of the unified command, wildland fire and structural protection crews that have given us a place to return to."

Before the evacuation was downgraded to an alert Saturday morning, emergency personnel had been allowed to return as part of the first phase of re-entry.

In the Facebook post, Jameson asked residents to be aware of crews still working in the area.

On Saturday, the Northwest Territories was reporting that the fire near Hay River remained out-of-control at more than 493,000 hectares.

At its closest point, the fire reached within 500 metres of the Hay River Hospital and within 10 metres of sections of Highway 2. The territory reports the risk has been greatly reduced, though some hotspots in the area remain.

More than 165 personnel, seven helicopters, as well as dozens of pieces of heavy equipment and air tankers continue to work on the fire.

Jameson also asked returning Hay River residents to support local businesses as they recover from evacuation-related losses.

"Let’s all pull together to support our friends and neighbours that have lost their livelihoods as well as those businesses that have been closed for over a month," she said in the post.

"It’s a good opportunity to go out and reconnect at coffee shops, restaurants or your favourite stores. I’m looking forward to meeting you, as you come home."

The town is warning residents to be aware that health services in the town will be limited. People with health concerns can find out more about re-entry plans here.

Schools will also not be open yet, and parents are encouraged to reach out to their children's school for more information on when classes will resume.

More information about Hay River's re-renty plans can be found on the town's website here.