Haysam Kadri tackles role of legendary detective Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express

Vertigo Theatre's holiday production starts, appropriately enough, with a snowdrift.

It's Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and presented by the city's theatrical home of murder and mayhem.

The snowdrift in question leads to the Orient Express being forced to stop unexpectedly, to wait for the tracks to be cleared after a freak snowstorm.

By morning, a wealthy American tycoon is dead in his sleeping compartment, stabbed eight times, with his door locked from the inside.

That leads to a real tension convention, as Det. Hercule Poirot, who happens to be a passenger, attempts to get to the bottom of what happened, all while a murderer is loose somewhere on the train.

The pressure is on Poirot to identify the killer before they strike again.

What do you wear when travelling on the world-class Orient Express train? Without our Costume Designer April Viczko we wouldn't know where to start! Here are a few costume renderings from the first read of Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Begins Nov 12! pic.twitter.com/qGInDqTxIe

"Agatha Christie’s most popular book, will enthrall Calgary audiences in a fresh, humorous and fast-paced production,” said Vertigo Theatre’s artistic director Jack Grinhaus in a release. “There’s murder, mystery, and investigation while trapped on a train… in a snowdrift. Audiences will love trying to guess ‘whodunnit’ on this one during the holiday season!"

The production, directed by Giovanni Sy, features a cast that includes Elizabeth Stepkowski-Tarhan, Luigi Riscaldino, Elinor Holt, Jesse Del Fierro, Alexander Ariate, Stafford Perry, Laura Schmitz, Mike Tan, and Sarah Roa.

The cast is led by award-winning Haysam Kadri, as Poirot. Kadri thus becomes one of the few actors to play two of the stage's best-known and beloved sleuths, Sherlock Holmes and Poirot - as well as Scrooge, in Theatre Calgary's pandemic-era production of A Christmas Carol.

Perfect holiday murder fodder, Murder on the Orient Express runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 17 at the Vertigo Theatre. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre

Ticket Office, call 403.221.3708 or visit www.vertigotheatre.com.