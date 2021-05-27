Hazardous material spill forces 24-hour road closure in St. Boniface

Winnipeggers are being asked to avoid an area in St. Boniface due to a hazardous material spill on Thursday.

According to Winnipeg police, westbound Des Meurons at Marion Street is closed due to the spill. At around 1:45 p.m., police tweeted the closure is expected to last 24 hours.

Winnipeggers are asked to plan their trips accordingly.

Cleanup of the spill is underway.

- With files from CTV’s Gary Robson.

