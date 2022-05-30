iHeartRadio

Hazmat crew responding to 'natural gas call' on Davie Street

Emergency crews responded to a "natural gas call" that forced a number of people to evacuate their homes in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood Monday. 

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters and a hazmat team were disptached to the area of Davie and Jervis streets. 

In a Twitter post, firefighters urged the public to "please consider using another street" until the situation is resolved. 

Few other detail have been confirmed, but residents from a medium-rise tower on Davie were asked to wait outside while crews responded to the incident. 

