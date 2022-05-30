Hazmat crew responding to 'natural gas call' on Davie Street

Emergency crews responded to a "natural gas call" that forced a number of people to evacuate their homes in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood Monday.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters and a hazmat team were disptached to the area of Davie and Jervis streets.

In a Twitter post, firefighters urged the public to "please consider using another street" until the situation is resolved.

Few other detail have been confirmed, but residents from a medium-rise tower on Davie were asked to wait outside while crews responded to the incident.