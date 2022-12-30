Hazmat incident in Victoria was caused by 'mixing of two cleaning solutions'

The evacuation of a building in downtown Victoria was caused by two cleaning solutions being mixed together, according to the Cool Aid Society.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cool Aid Society's Swift House was evacuated by first responders, including firefighters, police, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and CRD hazmat response technicians.

At the time, a witness told CTV News that someone dumped a potentially dangerous chemical inside the building.

On Friday, the Cool Aid Society said the cause of the evacuation was less dramatic.

"Yesterday, out of an abundance of caution, emergency response and hazardous materials teams were called to one of our sites because of a reaction caused by the mixing of two cleaning solutions," said the society in a statement.

"All residents and staff were evacuated so that a complete risk assessment could be conducted."

The society says no one was injured and there was no threat to neighbouring homes or businesses.

One person was arrested at the scene Thursday.

Cool Aid says one resident of Swift House was questioned by police and was released later the same day.

"The resident is still a Cool Aid client. We don’t believe there was malicious intent, but we are working with the client, our staff, and our health and safety folks to find out more," said the society.

All residents of Swift House were back inside by the end of the day Thursday, according to Cool Aid.

"Many thanks to emergency personnel for their quick and very thorough response," the society said.