State of emergency declared after hazmat situation in downtown Wheatley

A state of emergency has been declared and several homes have been evacuated after a hazmat situation in downtown Wheatley.

Chatham Kent Fire Service crews from Wheatley and Tilbury attended 16 Erie Street North in downtown Wheatley Wednesday just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported gas leak.

Windsor Hazmat team attended Wednesday evening to assist.

Several businesses with residential apartments above them were evacuated as a precaution. Police were also on scene and closed the road due to the strong odour.

Gas service to eight adjoining buildings was turned off and purged to rule out natural gas as the cause.

Chatham-Kent fire officials say it is not a gas leak. Enbridge Gas was there to assist the fire department and as a precaution have shutoff gas to possibly effected homes.

Personnel from CK Police Service, CK EMS and Enbridge also attended.

The Provincial Ministry of Environment was also on scene and the Ministry of Natural Resources has been informed.

There is no indication at this time as to when gas will be restored to the buildings or when the Fire Department will lift the evacuation order.