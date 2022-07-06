iHeartRadio

Hazmat team called to investigate white powder at Edmonton school

Emergency crews were called after white powder was found at Hillview School on July 6, 2022. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

Emergency crews were called to a Mill Woods school on Wednesday after a security guard reportedly experienced irritation on their hands after finding a white powder at the school.

Police, EMS, and the hazmat team responded to Hillview School around 3 p.m.

The hazmat team was able to confirm that the substance was cornstarch.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

The school year ended on June 29. 

