Hazmat team respond to chemical fire northwest of Regina

The Regina Fire and Protective Services hazmat team responded to a chemical fire northwest of Regina.

In a tweet, Regina Fire said it was on scene at a site just outside of Regina city limits around 2 p.m.

It said the south wind blowing down from the area does not pose a threat to residents.

“Please keep clear of the area for safety,” Regina Fire said.

The fire department said updates will be provided as they become available.

Regina Fire Hazmat Team are on scene at a chemical fire just outside city limits to the Northwest. South wind does not pose a threat to residents. Please keep clear of the area for safety. Updated details as they come in pic.twitter.com/VfPWIjHe1k