Hazmat team responds to gas leak: Regina fire

The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a report of a “major gas leak” in one of Regina’s core neighbourhoods.

Just after 12 p.m., on Monday, the Regina Fire Hazmat Team was called to an address on the 1600 block of 5th Ave. in response to the gas leak, according to an early afternoon tweet.

There was no physical fire, but emergency personnel worked to ventilate the building and monitor air quality.

There was no mention of injuries, and RFPS described “no risk” to the surrounding residential area.

SaskEnergy was reported as being at the scene of the leak.

Not to be left out Regina Fire Hazmat Team was called to the 1600 block 5th Ave for a major gas leak in the building. Crews were able to ventilate the building while monitoring air quality. @SaskEnergy on scene No risk to surrounding area. #YQR pic.twitter.com/kGCkvAx1We