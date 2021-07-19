Hazy skies over Waterloo Region amid hot and humid weather

Hot and humid weather in southern Ontario means hazy skies over Waterloo Region.

Environment Canada said the haze is from wildfires in northern Ontario, along with active fires in the Prairies.

It's also very hot in the area, with a forecasted high for 29 degrees Celsius on Monday. Environment Canada said it will feel like 36 C with the humidex.

The weather agency has issued air quality index statements in several parts of northern Ontario, but said there's no health risk in this time in Waterloo Region.