HBPO Canada Inc., the last of the ‘Feeder Four’ parts suppliers, and Unifor Local 444 have reached a tentative deal.

The union announced the agreement on social media Friday.

After giving Unifor Local 444 a clear strike mandate if necessary, tentative deals were able to be reached with each of the ‘Feeder Four’ plants: ZF/TRW, Avancez, Dakkota and HBPO.

**Attention HBPO members*



We have reached a tentative agreement!!



Virtual ratification and vote will be held Saturday starting at 12:30 am.#holdingthepattern#uni444bargaining



****please share**** pic.twitter.com/mw7hjzQXL3

ZF/TRW was the first to reach a deal which was ratified last weekend.

Unifor and Avancez also reached a tentative deal late Monday afternoon.

Virtual ratification will be held this Saturday, Avancez at 9 a.m., Dakkota at 10:30 a.m. and HBPO at 12:30 p.m.

The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formerly FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.