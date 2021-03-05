HBPO Canada Inc., the last of the ‘Feeder Four’ parts suppliers, and Unifor Local 444 have reached a tentative deal.
The union announced the agreement on social media Friday.
After giving Unifor Local 444 a clear strike mandate if necessary, tentative deals were able to be reached with each of the ‘Feeder Four’ plants: ZF/TRW, Avancez, Dakkota and HBPO.
**Attention HBPO members*
We have reached a tentative agreement!!
Virtual ratification and vote will be held Saturday starting at 12:30 am.#holdingthepattern#uni444bargaining
****please share**** pic.twitter.com/mw7hjzQXL3
ZF/TRW was the first to reach a deal which was ratified last weekend.
Unifor and Avancez also reached a tentative deal late Monday afternoon.
Virtual ratification will be held this Saturday, Avancez at 9 a.m., Dakkota at 10:30 a.m. and HBPO at 12:30 p.m.
The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formerly FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.