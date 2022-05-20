HDGH unveils John Viecelli Cardiac Wellness Administration space

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is unveiling a new space after two $100,000 donations.

Following the second donation by Windsor’s John Viecelli to the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation, the hospital announced details of the new space.

The cardiac offices located within the Dr. Fouad Tayfour Rehabilitation Centre on Prince Road will be named John Viecelli Cardiac Wellness Administration.

“I’ve always wanted to see others happy and I want to inspire individuals to share their blessings to spread the good and help build community,” said Viecelli. “I am just one individual, born in Northern Italy, who moved to Canada and worked hard.”

In July 2021, Viecelli donated his first $100,000 to the HDGH Foundation. The hospital named the John Viecelli Rehabilitation Room on the first floor of the Dr. Y. Emara Building for Healthy Aging and Mobility.

After immigrating to Canada in 1950 at the age of 17, Viecelli worked on the railroad and trained with a local masonry company before starting his own masonry and home building empire – John Viecelli Construction, at 19 years old.

Viecelli completed his Tool & Die certificate at the age of 50 and started another company, buying and selling mortgages.

“Immigrants from around the world have played a key role in building our city,” said Bill Marra, president and CEO of HDGH. “So much of what we have, what we enjoy, what we take pride in, we do so because of individuals such as John, who worked hard and gave back what they could.”