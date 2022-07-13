'He could light up a room with his smile'; Family mourns loss of loved one
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
Police were called early Tuesday morning for reports of a person on fire in the parking lot of a business near Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive.
According to police, the victim succumbed to his injuries last night in hospital.
Court documents identify the victim as Jonathan Graham.
"While we don't have a timeline in relation to it and when, any changes will be made in relation to charges. We can say that this is a complex investigation and we'll continue to appeal to members of the public, if you have any information at all, contact us," said Const. Sandasha Bough, London Police Services.
Bradley Joudrey, 32, of London is charged with attempted murder, impaired driving and impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration. He remains in custody.
