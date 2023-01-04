'He'd be smiling down': Family of impaired-driving victim grateful for volunteers' efforts to sustain son's memorial rink

Quinn Stevenson passed away in August of 2013 but his legacy lives on through the work of community volunteers.

In 2015 the Arbor Creek Community Rink behind Dr. John G. Egnatoff School, Stevenson’s childhood outdoor rink, was officially renamed the Quinn Stevenson Memorial Rink.

“Quinn spent so much time here; enjoyed the rink. We thought, what a great way to honor Quinn,” said Quinn’s father, Craig Stevenson.

Having two kids in hockey, Stevenson knows the rink doesn’t just look after itself.

“Really any facility like this is solely dependent on the volunteers,” Stevenson.

Rink coordinator Bret Folkersen says volunteers scrape the ice, shovel snow, water the ice and maintain its heated trailer where people put on their skates. Folkersen knows community members have to step up to make the arena operational for the community.

“You see all sorts of kids that are two-years-old to 92-years-old. Everybody comes out here and they all use it, they all have the same respect for it,” said Folkersen.

To keep the rink operational, it takes roughly 15 volunteers putting in a total of 20 hours a week.

Volunteers know they’re not just helping run an outdoor rink, but keeping Quinn’s legacy alive.

“Definitely means a lot more than just putting ice down,” said Folkersen.

Folksersen’s nine-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter use the rink, just as Craig Stevenson’s two children played before them.

“They're very dedicated and passionate about keeping the rink and they're very aware of the rink’s name,” said Craig Stevenson. “I think he'd be smiling down at us knowing that there's something named in his honour.”

Since Quinn’s death Craig and his wife Bonny have become advocates for sober driving.