'He did a buck 40 down the shoulder': Driver charged after speeding down shoulder of Highway 401
A 20-year-old driver from Petrolia is facing multiple offences after Elgin County OPP received multiple complaints of a vehicle speeding down the shoulder of Highway 401.
According to a tweet from OPP West Region, dash cam video shows a dark coloured sedan speeding past other vehicles on the shoulder of Highway 401 in Elgin County.
“Oh my God, that dude’s driving on the shoulder!” a person can be heard saying in the video. “He just did, like, a buck 40 [140 km/h] down the shoulder by everybody.”
OPP said they received “multiple complaints” about the driver, and the vehicle was stopped by police.
The 20-year-old driver from Petrolia was later charged with multiple Highway Traffic Act offences.
“We all have somewhere to be, but [drive safe] so we can all reach our destinations!” OPP said on Twitter.
-
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough busesThe TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
-
Surgery levels not up to pre-pandemic levels at Grand River HospitalThe number of surgeries being done at Grand River Hospital (GRH) still isn't near what it was before the pandemic.
-
London area still sizzling with temperatures soaring throughout the weekSunny, hot and dry conditions remains in southwestern Ontario — reaching highs around 30 C for the rest of the week.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apologyPride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for OttawaEnvironment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
-
'A sport of cruelty': Ex-conservation officers against Ontario hunting dog expansionTwo former Ontario conservation officers are imploring the province to reverse plans to expand a sport that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
-
Mayoral hopefuls face off in debate co-hosted by Toronto Star, United Way, TMUSix of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor will face off tonight in a debate over what organizers call the critical social and economic challenges facing the city.
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.
-
BMO donates $2 million to The Royal to help fund depression treatmentsThe Royal is receiving $2 million dollars from BMO, in the single-largest corporate gift made to the hospital in its history.