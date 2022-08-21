'He didn't deserve this': family of latest homicide victim hold vigil

Family and friends of Brian Edward Anderson held a memorial walk and candlelight vigil Saturday to honour Winnipeg's 32nd homicide victim of 2022.

Anderson, 40, was found suffering from stab wounds in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police say he was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday evening, mourners walked down Main Street from Selkirk Avenue to Higgins, stopping outside the hotel where he was found, remembering their loved one.

"He was a father, he was an uncle, he was a brother. He was my brother," said Shannon Campbell, Anderson's older sister, "if there's anyone out there who knows anything, come forward."

Anderson's brother-in-law Gordon Black was visibly shaken at the event, "I'm very disappointed at what's going on in this world here in Winnipeg, very upsetting," he said, "we need justice for my brother-in-law, he didn't deserve this."

The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.