'He didn't want to look me in the face': Victim's brother as RCMP officer charged with murder appears in court

A Saskatchewan RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old Prince Albert man made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

The brother of the victim said he plans to attend the officer’s court process to find answers about what happened the night Braden Herman died.

Bernie Herman, 53, a 32-year member of the RCMP, is charged in connection to Braden's death. Despite having the same last name, Braden’s family says the two were not related.

“He didn’t want to look me in the face,” said Braden’s brother, Brett, about the RCMP officer's first court appearance.

“It’s still early. There’s still a ways to go with the process, but I will be back in court.”

In a news release, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said Braden’s body was found in a wooded area within city limits on Tuesday evening.

Braden Herman (Facebook)

Brett says Braden and Bernie knew each other, although he isn’t sure how they met. He said he believes the two were living together at one point at a home on Dent Crescent.

PAPS said the home and a vehicle there have been secured for the homicide investigation.

Brett and Braden were biologically half-brothers. Brett said Braden’s twin brother died back in 2015, and he had trouble coping with the loss — but no matter what he went through, he said Braden was always a “fun, loving guy.”

“We all miss him. He’s a good guy. He never had anything bad to say about anybody. He’s going to leave a lot of people with a lot of unanswered questions,” said Brett.

Bernie’s case has been adjourned to May 26 at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

He appeared in-person for his brief first appearance on Thursday.